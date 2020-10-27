You have permission to edit this article.
Minuteman III missile system test launch planned for Vandenberg Air Force Base
Minuteman III missile system test launch planned for Vandenberg Air Force Base

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is planned for a test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday.

The launch is an operational test of an Air Force Global Strike Command ICBM, which is a part of the United States' nuclear weapons system, and is scheduled for a window between 12:01 a.m. and 6:01 a.m., according to the 30th Space Wing. 

The purpose of launch program is to test the reliability and accuracy of the entire intercontinental ballistic missile system. Vandenberg's 576th Flight Test Squadron will be conducting the launch. 

This will be the third ICBM test launch since August. 

