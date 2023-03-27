Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and Cloverlane Foundation have joined up to honor local veterans on National Vietnam Veterans Day, Wednesday, March 29, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Dr.

Members of the public are invited to attend the daytime ceremony and cost-free community barbeque, slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day is observed each year across the nation, marking the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Vietnam in 1973.

Judith Dale contributed to this report. She can be reached at judith@hwy246.net

