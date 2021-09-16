The anticipated liftoff of the Landsat 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been pushed back to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, according to agency officials.
Officials on Thursday morning cited the reason for moving the date from Sept. 23 was "out-of-tolerance high winds for the operation and conflicts with other customers using the Western Range."
The upcoming launch is a joint-agency mission conducted by NASA and the United States Geological Survey, and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Landsat mission, which is credited with providing the longest continuous record of Earth’s land surface from space.
The Landsat 9 satellite is expected to launch from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3 on United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket.
The $885 million Landsat 9 mission will be the ninth in the program with a purpose of replacing the Landsat 7 satellite, which has been in orbit since 1999, according to officials.
