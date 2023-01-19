230105-F-UQ958-1327
Special Tactics operators assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing load onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina Jan. 5. 

 Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (AFNS) — Joint Base Charleston launched 24 C-17 Globemaster IIIs to conduct a mission generation exercise that integrated Air Force, Army, and Marine Corps forces across five operating locations, Jan. 5.

The exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners.

“Air Mobility Command is the meaningful maneuver for the joint force, and our asymmetric advantage is our adaptable, talented Airmen,” said Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander. “Every day, we are learning new lessons that we want to apply in combat, so this mission-generation exercise is a chance to test our capabilities at a tempo and scale that approximates combat operations.”

 

