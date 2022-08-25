JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Representatives from eight Indo-Pacific ally and partner nations attended the largest international Department of the Air Force engagement, Senior Enlisted Leader International Summit, or SELIS, in Arlington, Aug. 1–5.

Hosted by Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, SELIS focused on people, readiness and culture through connections between allies and partners. In all, the summit attracted more than 80 senior enlisted leaders representing 62 nations and NATO Allied Air Command.

Chief Master Sgt. David R. Wolfe, U.S. Pacific Air Forces command chief, explained “integrated deterrence needs partners with highly functional interoperability. That must happen within the enlisted force. Gatherings like this help form mutually understood standards to develop our Airmen and ensure all of the Indo-Pacific allies and partners are ready and relevant in the face of increasing threats.”

0
0
0
0
0