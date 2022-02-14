A Guadalupe native carrying on a family tradition of military service recently participated in a joint U.S. Navy and Marine Corps exercise with the armed forces of the Philippines, a Navy spokesman said.
Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Palis, an information systems technician aboard the the USS Essex, a Wasp Class amphibious assault ship, was part of the weeklong Marine Exercise Philippines, also known as MAREX 2022, that launched Jan. 27.
Palis said he joined the Navy to carry on a family tradition.
“My father was in the Philippine Army, and my older brother is currently in the U.S. Navy, so I wanted to follow in their footsteps and join the military while making my own path,” Palis said.
MAREX 2022 is an effort to further the maritime security capabilities of the United States and the Philippines, the Navy spokesman said.
Palis said the exercise has added meaning to him as a Filipino-American.
“The Philippines is where my parents were born and where I have family,” he explained. “It has a special place in my heart. MAREX Philippines means a lot to me because the U.S. is building a stronger relationship with the Philippines.”
Palis, who has been in the Navy for 16 years, said the service offers many opportunities for success and recognition.
“Growing up in my hometown, my parents would work in the fields, and sometimes, I would go with them,” he said. “Seeing the hard work that they put in taught me the importance of having a good work ethic.”
Homeported in San Diego, the USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp Class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships that Navy officials said are designed to deliver U.S. Marines and their equipment to wherever they are needed.
Also known as a helicopter landing deck, the ship has the option of simultaneously using helicopters, Harrier jets, air-cushioned and conventional landing craft and assault vehicles.
Palis said it’s an honor to serve in the Navy and aboard the vessel.
“Just keeping our people safe, such as my family, means everything to me,” he said.