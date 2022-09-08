EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Lt. Col. Mary Clark stepped out to the MH-139A Grey Wolf with confidence.

Confidence gained from taking part in and leading in the developmental efforts of the Air Force’s first acquisitioned helicopter. Those early labors from concept to reality culminated as she climbed into one of the pilot seats for the MH-139A’s first flight under Air Force ownership at Eglin Air Force Base Aug. 17.

“This milestone really represents the beginning of Air Force testing for the Grey Wolf,” said Clark, a former requirements officer with the Grey Wolf program, now at the 96th Operations Group. “We can now open up those test points for the military and push the envelope more to ensure we’re delivering that operational capability the units need out of the helicopter.”

