A 4-ton German reconnaissance satellite was launched on a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:19 a.m. Saturday despite mildly foggy conditions.
The SARah-1 is part of a radar satellite system that allows observation of Earth's surface regardless of time of day or weather conditions, according to builder Airbus.
As designed, the first-stage booster of the two-stage Falcon 9 rocket separated approximately eight minutes after liftoff and successfully touched down at Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg, officials said.
It was the third launch and landing for the reusable booster which previously launched the NROL-87 and NROL-85 missions, officials said.
The SARah-1 is the first of three radar satellite systems that SpaceX is expected to launch this year, according to reports, and are said to be bigger and more capable than its predecessor — the SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) Lupe.
The SAR-Lupe consists of a constellation of five orbiting satellites which were designed to provide high-resolution radar imagery to German defense forces. All five missions were launched from a spaceport in Russia between 2006 and 2008.
According to agency officials, the Saturday mission at Vandenberg was one of three launches that blasted off from SpaceX launch pads in less than 37 hours.