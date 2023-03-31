WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of the Air Force’s top civilian and military leaders spoke with defense experts and industry partners during the 14th Annual McAleese Defense Programs Conference March 15.

Attendees heard Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman speak on a range of topics, including the Department’s continued transformation toward the force of the future, the value of partnerships in support of the National Defense Strategy, and the funding needed to support these goals.

Kendall outlined the Department’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal, which includes a five percent increase, and highlighted an increase for research and development spending.

