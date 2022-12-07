missile
The USSF and Missile Systems Center deliver a GPS III satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. 

 US Space Force/Los Angles Air Force Base.

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — GPS III Space Vehicle (SV) 06 named “Amelia Earhart” for the United States Space Force was successfully moved from a Lockheed Martin facility in Denver, Colorado via the Buckley Space Force Base flightline, enroute to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Oct. 24.

After being declared “Available for launch” by U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command SV06, is the sixth of 10 GPS III satellites that will be joining the operational constellation consisting of 31 GPS satellites.

“The Total Force Airmen and Space Force Guardians of Buckley are prepared to assist in any movements or support to the Department of Defense,” said Col. Marcus Jackson, BSFB installation commander. “I am proud of the coordination, community partnership, and logistical efforts of our service members to continue creating a lean and agile service.”

 

