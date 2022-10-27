210821-F-CQ002-1079
A U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assist qualified evacuees boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 21, 2021. 

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE -- Air Mobility Command announced Oct. 21 commanders will present 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 12 Bronze Star Medals, and one Gallant Unit Citation to mobility Airmen who supported Operation Allies Refuge.

Of the 96 DFCs, seven will be awarded with the “V” device for valor, recognizing heroism beyond what is normally expected while engaged in direct combat conditions. An additional 74 DFCs will be awarded with the “C” device for combat.

Two of the 12 BSMs will be awarded with the “V” device. The 621st Contingency Response Group will receive the prestigious Gallant Unit Citation for the actions its Airmen took to rapidly repair and run airfield operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport while surrounded by hostile forces, enabling success of the operation.

 

