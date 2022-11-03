221014-M-XU431-1058

From left to right: U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cesar Salilican, MSgt. Ramchand Francisco, and Capt. Timothy Nolan, Tagalog interpreters attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas Siverts, commanding officer, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, at Camp Rudolfo Punsalang, Palawan, Philippines Oct. 14. 

 Sgt. Dana Beesley

PALAWAN, Philippines -- U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ramchand Francisco stood saluting the Philippine national flag during the teleconferenced bilateral exercise KAMANDAG 6 opening ceremony in Palawan, Philippines; he blinked back tears. It was the first time he had hailed his home country's colors while wearing the U.S. Air Force uniform.

“I was thinking to myself, this is [surreal] — I’m home,” he said.

Thanks to a partnership between the United States Marine Corps and the Language Enabled Airman Program, Francisco — alongside Capt. Timothy Nolan and Tech Sgt. Cesar Salilican — embedded with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Command Element as Tagalog interpreters during exercise KAMANDAG 6 aboard Marine Base Rudolfo Punsalang, Palawan, Philippines. For both services, the alliance unexpectedly became an unbreakable bond across cultures.

 

