WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- It took 10 years and six races, but Maj. Gen. David Smith, director of Air Force Reserve Plans, Programs and Requirements here, finally made it to the Ironman World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii, earlier this month.

Triathlons are grueling competitions comprising a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run, and only 6% of Ironmen participants worldwide qualify for the World Championships. Smith qualified for the 2021 Ironman World Championship by coming in third place in his age group in the 2020 Ironman Florida race. However, the championship race in 2021 was cancelled due to COVID, so his entry was delayed until this year.

Smith began running in high school, but it wasn’t until an assignment at U.S. Northern Command that he was introduced to Ironman races by a Canadian Armed Forces coworker.

 

