JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. — Agile Flag 22-2 recently concluded, marking the first time Air Combat Command tested a Lead Wing’s ability to conduct agile combat employment operations in a flag-level contributing certifying exercise.

Agile Flag is the latest U.S. Air Force investment in capabilities that enables Lead Wings to operate at the speed, scope, complexity, and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The exercise focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility, and mission command.

The 23rd Wing combined its own precision attack and personnel recovery mission with Shaw Air Force Base, Georgia’s F-16C Fighting Falcons, as well as contingency response, airlift, tactical air control, special operations and other capabilities from various wings in order to execute agile operations throughout the exercise.

