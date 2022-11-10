Pregnancy
Maj. Molly Sexton conducts pre-flight inspections Oct. 25 at Hurlburt Field, Fla. The Aircrew Voluntary Acceptance of Risk document provides female aircrew with the information needed to make decisions based on their career experience, family needs, advice of their medical providers and commander's input. The AVAR has three separate sections: a risk acknowledgement page, outline of medical risks and flight profiles. 

 (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante)

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Department of the Air Force has developed several products designed to assist aircrew to make the most informed decisions about whether to fly during their pregnancy.

In April 2022, the DAF issued a clarification of policies pertaining to aircrew during pregnancy. Since then, the Department recognized the need to provide aircrew, commanders, and healthcare professionals greater awareness of and transparency around the process for submission and review of waivers to fly during pregnancy.

