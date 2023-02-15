INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye (AFNS) — Since Department of Defense support to U.S. Agency for International Development for earthquake relief to Türkiye began, the 728th Air Mobility Squadron has offloaded 5,764 tons of equipment and supplies from aircraft in coordination with 39th Operational Support Squadron, as of Feb. 12.

Since Feb. 6, and the start of relief support, daily air operations tempo increased 340% and the 39th OSS enabled 1,877 aircraft sorties, bringing international aid and personnel to support Türkiye.

Supporting U.S. aid efforts, Airmen assigned to the 728th AMS offloaded a 52-bed emergency field hospital tent from a chartered 747-400F in coordination with the 39th OSS at Incirlik Air Base, Feb. 10.

