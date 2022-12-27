SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The 392d Combat Training Squadron under Delta 1, Space Training and Readiness Command, recently completed SPACE FLAG 23-1, which provided combat training to both U.S. and Coalition forces.

SPACE FLAG 23-1, which ran from Dec. 5-16, was the third Coalition SPACE FLAG and the 16th iteration of the SPACE FLAG exercise series. 23-1 was the first in the SPACE FLAG program to exercise combat tactics in a U.S. European Command scenario.

“Last February I asked my team to explore how we could amplify and expand Guardian training with USEUCOM problem sets,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Albert Harris, 392d CTS commander. “They responded brilliantly with an impressive combat training event that exercised theater plans and improved space warfighter readiness.”

 

