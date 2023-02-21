Art contest

The Department of the Air Force 2023 Art Contest opens March 1 and runs through April 30. This year's contest features both 2D and 3D art.

 (U.S. Air Force graphic by the Air Force Services Center)

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Department of the Air Force 2023 Art Contest opens March 1 and runs through April 30. 

For the first time, this year’s contest includes both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works of art. The submission window is extended to allow artists time to submit in their age category. Any authorized patron of DAF facilities beginning at age six can participate.

“We’re excited to add 3D art to the contest,” said Jamie Compton, Air Force Services Center Community and Leisure branch chief. “It has been requested by the field so we’re hoping that adding it to the program opens up the contest to people who may not have participated otherwise.”

