Military mindset: Dr. Paul Webber leads emergency room preparedness during pandemic

Viewing the situation from a tactical standpoint, Webber said he helped convert a storage space into a coronavirus screening room, set up strike teams, establish a testing/treatment regimen and wall off the emergency room into various compartments to treat infected patients while keeping other trauma patients stable.

Additionally, tents were set up outside the hospital to accommodate surges in patients.

Military training not only gave him the endurance to handle grueling shifts for days on end but to handle home life, which includes taking care of two twin daughters and a son — all teenagers.

To prevent infecting his family, Webber is sleeping separately from his wife, Jeanne, who recently reacquired her license as a respiratory therapist.

Morale, however, is good, Webber said, adding he wants the public to know Marian is prepared.

"All I'm trying to do is remind everybody that works here that it's our time," he said. "What you do truly matters."

The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.