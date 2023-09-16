So far this September, the Santa Maria Airport daytime high temperatures have averaged 73 degrees, which is lower than the normal of 75 degrees at this time of the year.
However, the overnight low temperatures are running 2 degrees warmer than usual at nearly 56 degrees, primarily due to the abundant amount of subtropical moisture that has been streaming over our area and acting like a blanket during the night.
An upper-level low-pressure system (575 decameters) off the Central California coastline will continue to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds, extensive night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist/drizzle, clearing back to the ocean during the afternoon.
High temperatures on Saturday through Wednesday will reach the low 80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and low 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will remain in the 60s.
A weak cold front will move through northern Santa Barbara County on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with drizzle in the coastal regions and cooler conditions.
In fact, the inland valleys will need help to reach the high 70s, while the coastal valleys will only reach the high 60s. Due to warmer-than-average seawater temperatures, the beaches will remain in the 60s on Thursday into Friday.
Increasing northwesterly winds on Saturday through next Sunday will produce a more significant amount of clearing and slightly warmer temperatures.
There is still no indication of any significant Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) wind events developing through the end of September.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/70 55/71 54/70 54/70 53/68 54/67 56/71 57/72
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
52/83 52/81 51/80 50/80 50/79 50/77 51/78 52/80
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/70 57/70 56/70 55/70 55/67 54/67 55/69 56/70
Seawater temperatures will range between 58 and 60 degrees through Sunday, increasing to 61 to 63 degrees on Monday through Friday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday through Monday, increasing to 5- to 7-feet (with an 8- to 15-second period) Tuesday into Thursday.
This northwesterly swell will lower to 3- to 5-feet (with an 8- to 12-second period) Friday. Increasing northwesterly winds on Saturday through next Sunday will generate increasing northwesterly sea and swell.
Combined with this northwesterly swell will be a 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 13- to 15-second period) Tuesday through Friday.
This Date in Weather History (Sept. 16):
2005 - Based on the Spectral data from the Christmas Island Buoy and modified by the longitudinal spreading along the axis of propagation the peak of today's southern hemisphere swell works out to be on Friday afternoon. This is almost exactly the same as the original calculation which used winds of 60 knots and a decay distance of 5,300 miles from the storm 1,200 miles east-southeast of New Zealand.
Later that night, the Southern hemisphere swell reached 6.6 feet with a 20 second period which was the largest southern hemisphere swell we have ever recorded at our waverider buoy since 1983.
A 9-foot swell from the southern hemisphere is a 100-year event.
2015 - This morning's air temperatures throughout the Central Coast were 15 and 25 cooler than this time yesterday due to the clear skies and a cooler air mass. At 6 a.m. Santa Maria reported 50 degrees. At the same time yesterday, the station was 65 degrees.
John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.