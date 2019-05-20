A slight chance of rain will remain throughout the week in the Santa Maria Valley, following a storm that dumped more than a half-inch of rainfall over the weekend.
“We’re transitioning from winter to summer right now and we have this storm track over California that’s been bringing late spring showers,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“We’ve got a chance of light rain or sprinkles off and on through the week. Right now it doesn’t look like anything much more than that,” she said.
Throughout the week, residents should expect winds gusts up to 30 or 35 mph, especially during the evening and overnight hours, Hoxsie said.
Later into the week, on Sunday, another storm system is developing, which could bring additional rain to northern Santa Barbara County.
“The Sunday storm has the potential to be a little stronger. We’ll be keeping an eye on that Sunday storm to see if it develops into anything,” she said.
The past weekend’s storm brought 0.68 inches of rain to Santa Maria, with the majority of that amount falling on Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.
Elsewhere in northern Santa Barbara County, precipitation rates for the two-day storm stood at 0.74 inches in Buellton, 0.66 inches in Santa Ynez, 0.44 inches in Lompoc and 0.85 inches in Sisquoc.
From Tuesday through Sunday, Santa Maria highs are expected to remain in the mid-60s and lows will hover around 50 degrees.
As of Monday morning, Santa Maria had received 15.76 inches of rain, or 120% of its normal rainfall in a typical water year, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.