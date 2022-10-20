After long careers as public servants, Mike and Linda Cordero are now donating their retirement years to … public service.

In recognition of the Corderos' “outstanding civic and charitable work to make the Santa Maria Valley a better place,” Organizing Sponsor, the Santa Barbara Foundation, along with Gold Sponsor the Santa Maria Times, have named the Corderos 2022 Celebrate Philanthropy Honorees.

“As Santa Maria residents for almost 50 years, Mike and Linda have dug in, gotten dirty, helped those in need, and truly made a difference,” said Ann McCarty, nominator, and Executive Director of North County Rape Crisis & Child Protection Center.

