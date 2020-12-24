You have permission to edit this article.
Migrant students receive new winter coats through school district drive
Santa Maria-Bonita School District students in the Migrant Education Program were gifted new winter coats donated by local organizations at a drive-through distribution last week.

A total of 187 students received jackets at the drive-through, which took place before the beginning of winter break at the district office, district spokeswoman Maggie White said.

The jackets were provided by Driscoll’s Berries, Reiter Farms and the Migrant Education Program, according to White.

Santa Maria-Bonita’s Migrant Education Program provides services to over 3,600 migrant families in the district, including field trips, after-school extended education and literacy programs.

