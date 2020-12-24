Migrant students receive new winter coats through school district drive

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A Santa Maria man who admitted to nearly decapitating and killing a 69-year-old man with a hatchet in 2009 was granted release from court-ordered supervision in a state mental health treatment program following a trial Wednesday.
Staff from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's Migrant Education Program handed out jackets to migrant families during a distribution event at the district office before winter break.