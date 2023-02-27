Entries are now being accepted for the Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair.
Wines made in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties will be judged in six categories during the competition taking place in May, a Mid-State Fair spokesman said.
Every year, a fair number of winners comes from Santa Barbara County winemakers.
The categories are white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, sparkling and wines made with fruit other than grapes. Categories are then further separated into classes by varietal, the spokesman said.
A panel of local judges will evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics and taste to determine an overall score.
Judges are qualified based on their experience in various aspects of the wine industry, and Chief Judge Mike Jones is putting together “an extraordinary group” of local judges, the spokesman said.
For more information, visit www.MidStateFair.com and connect with the fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.
The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run July 19 through 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center with the theme “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”