Mid-State Fair canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19
The 2020 California Mid-State Fair, scheduled for July 22 through Aug. 2, has been canceled by the 16th District Agricultural Association nine-member board of directors in a special meeting Thursday.

A board spokesman said that after a thorough discussion, the board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 fair based on state and local orders requiring social distancing and barring mass gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“The well-being and health of our community is our top priority,” said David Baldwin, board president. “Putting on a safe and fun fair has always been our goal, and we had remained hopeful that the 2020 fair could indeed happen. However, the current restrictions have made that impossible.

“We will miss this year’s fair tremendously, but we are now turning our focus to making sure our 4-H, FFA and Industrial Arts exhibitors are taken care of.”

Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said the decision was not made lightly.

“But, it is the right decision in order to protect the health and safety of our patrons,” Bojorquez said, adding the fair will return in 2021 when it will mark its 75th anniversary July 21 to Aug. 1.

For more information about admission and concert ticket refunds, exhibit procedures, livestock and horse events and vendors, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

