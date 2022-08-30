Mario Ledezma, owner of the Santa Maria restaurant Mi Gusto Es, knows well that we yearn for the tastes and smells of childhood, or happy times that may have been left behind.
He knows the importance of flavor, because as an immigrant, he remembers it. The smell of grilled meat or seafood prepared with herbs and spices, just the sight of colorful vegetables is enough to make mouths and hearts melt.
That's why Ledezma sells a lot of food. Through his business, he says, he feeds almost 10,000 people a month, 80% of whom are Latino. His food is a feast for the eyes and the palate, especially the Latin one, because it has the “flavor of the grandmother.”
Ledezma, 36, is originally from Jalisco, but grew up in Moyahua, Zacatecas, Mexico. He arrived in the United States at the age of 14 with a tourist visa – the same way his father and brother arrived the previous year.
He started working at the Sumesa supermarket chain and his aunt sold him the restaurant in 2005 for $60,000. Now he would sell it for $500,000.
Ledezma operates eight small food trucks in the growing and harvesting fields of companies such as Mesa Harvest, Reiter Berry Farms, CJJ Farming and other companies such as Glad A Way Gardens. He's at two bigger ones at Betteravia and Blossom Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Top sellers are ribs, tri-tip and chicken, he said. Before, his forte was the food trucks. Now it's the molcajetes and the barbecues.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
“We love it. We eat for the molcajetes. They introduce me to molcajetes,” said patron Steve Barter, 49, indicating a couple at the same table in the restaurant, located at 508 W. Main St.
“I order my plate and share the molcajete. We return because we like the dishes, it tastes like home, homey, authentic. Like it was made by grandma,” said Elizabeth Martinez, 40, who shared his table.
“In the field we serve between 3,000 and 5,000 people daily. We bring lunch and offer service. Some just buy a soda, a burrito, a taco, some chips or a piece of sweet bread,” he said, explaining that a group of cauliflower pickers can include 25 workers; celery, 40 and cilantro 30.
“We have a commitment to serve them food. Almost the whole year we offer service in the field; some harvest is seasonal, such as strawberries or blackberries. But celery, broccoli and cauliflower are all year round. We try to be constant with the service, with the work, and take care of the clients so as not to lose them.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, Ledezma did not take orders through the internet, but the pandemic dragged on, affecting the sales of his business. He received a grant from the state for $15,500 and another from the County of Santa Barbara for $5,500. There have between 20 and 28 temporary employees who are paid overtime and 20 full-time. In July 2020 he received the City of Santa Maria Award of Excellence from the Utility Recycling Program.
“In Santa María the business has changed a lot. It is very different from how it was 10 years ago. Now the novelty is what sells. Many people did not evolve. Customers are not the same as before, they want to see you surprise them with something, because in almost all Mexican restaurants we all sell enchiladas, tacos, burros, tortas," Ledezma said. "We have to try to differentiate ourselves from another restaurant. That was what worked for me. You have to be open to ideas that you can implement in your business. Sometimes it's good to get out of your comfort zone and evolve, create something new for your restaurant,” he said.