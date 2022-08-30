Mario Ledezma, owner of the Santa Maria restaurant Mi Gusto Es, knows well that we yearn for the tastes and smells of childhood, or happy times that may have been left behind.

He knows the importance of flavor, because as an immigrant, he remembers it. The smell of grilled meat or seafood prepared with herbs and spices, just the sight of colorful vegetables is enough to make mouths and hearts melt. 

That's why Ledezma sells a lot of food. Through his business, he says, he feeds almost 10,000 people a month, 80% of whom are Latino. His food is a feast for the eyes and the palate, especially the Latin one, because it has the “flavor of the grandmother.” 

image003.jpg

A traditional Mexican dish brings back flavors and smells of childhood.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
image004.jpg

Traditional Mexican fare at Mi Gusto Es in Santa Maria keeps bring customers back.
1
0
0
0
0