Students from Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School shined during the recent Central Coast Mathematics, Engineering, Science and Achievement Club competition.
The club of about 50 members took home three prizes in the contest that included competitors from more than 20 schools across Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. The competition, typically staged at UCSB, was held on the Guadalupe campus March 7.
"We are beyond impressed by the accomplishments of all our MESA teams from McKenzie,’’ Principal Alex Jáuregui said. “Having the opportunity for our students to get back into hands-on activities, after being in a virtual setting the past two years, has been the major highlight of this year.”
“Our two advisers, Laura Mudge and Mario Perez, have truly gone over and beyond to make these experiences one of a kind for our Bobcats," he added.
In the crime scene investigation portion of the competition, teams collaborated using their knowledge of science to solve a mystery. Working their way through the crime scene using their knowledge of punnett squares, blood and plant cells, including designing and constructing a DNA model that tested their science skills, Kermit McKenzie students took home first and second places.
The first-place team was made up of Emma Velasquez, Christian Curiel and Yudmila Ramirez. The second-place team included Analyza Magana, Abigail Santos and Hadassa Cruz.
During the MESA machine competition, students designed and constructed a complex machine that utilized four to eight sequential and dependent actions from designated categories of simple machines, culminating in the machine using wind power to stop closest to a target. Bobcats Noah Garcia, Samuel Verdugo and Zoe Barnum took second place in the category.
Similar to the machine competition, the cargo glider competition involved students designing and constructing a glider and payload that had to travel over obstacles and land on a predetermined target.
Kermit McKenzie is currently partnering with UCSB to offer the club, with the university providing funding, resources and materials.
MESA helps over 24,000 students in California learn about science, technology, engineering and math, while preparing them for college and professional careers in the field.