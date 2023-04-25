San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mesa Middle School teacher on Tuesday for child abuse.
Sarah Watts, 42, was taken into custody after the sheriff's office received a report of a battery against a Mesa student by a teacher.
The 13-year-old student was in class when the teacher reportedly came over and pulled a hairbrush from the student's hand, leaving visible injuries on the student, according sheriff's spokesperson Grace Norris.
A few minutes later, Watts reportedly began throwing papers at students causing the same student to sustain an additional injury, a cut to her temple, Norris said.
Watts was arrested by sheriff's detectives for child abuse and is being booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Norris said the sheriff's office is working with the Lucia Mar Unified School District on an investigation. There is no on-going threat to students, staff or the community, Norris added.