San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Mesa Middle School teacher on Tuesday for child abuse.

Sarah Watts, 42, was taken into custody after the sheriff's office received a report of a battery against a Mesa student by a teacher.

The 13-year-old student was in class when the teacher reportedly came over and pulled a hairbrush from the student's hand, leaving visible injuries on the student, according sheriff's spokesperson Grace Norris.

