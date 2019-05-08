A mental health resource fair featuring numerous community agencies will be held Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The goal of the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shepard Hall, is to provide education to community members about services that are available for those affected by mental illness and addiction.
Mental health professionals will offer information on a variety of topics, including mental health, community resources, wellness and recovery. Several stress-relieving actives will also be featured.
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its free bike clinic, "Bike Kitchen," from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the library, o…
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Selena Fierro at the library by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 2514.