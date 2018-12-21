To honor the homeless who died without shelter in 2018, a group of about 35 people gathered at Santa Maria City Hall on Friday night to hold a vigil and collect donations of blankets, socks, hats and other goods.
The event — which is held on the longest night of the year, also known as the winter solstice — is observed in cities across the country, said Denise Manriquez, of Transitions-Mental Health Association, which was one of the vigil’s sponsors. Other sponsors included Central Coast Rescue Mission, the Salvation Army of Santa Maria, Mid-Coast Veteran Alliance and United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Home for Good program.
Participants held electric candles as the names of three homeless people who died — Greg Hubbard, Shane Hernandez and Renee Hughes — were read aloud at the end of the vigil.
The event’s sponsors also collected blankets, sleeping bags, socks, hats, gloves and other supplies for local nonprofits that work directly with the homeless. The donated items will be sorted Saturday and sent to the Salvation Army and United Way, said Manriquez.
Cathie Ortiz, an outreach worker with Americorps and United Way who was formerly homeless, spoke about her experience at the vigil. “Twenty years ago, I was homeless right here in Santa Maria,” she said. “I remember vividly using the local services like the free hot lunch line at the Salvation Army. My family and I would gather in line and wait for it to open. We were always so grateful to get a warm nutritious meal in our stomachs and it gave us a chance to check in with the homeless community to make sure they made it safely through the night.”
Ortiz said that the number of homeless in Santa Maria has risen over the years, pointing to the 2017 Point in Time report, which is the most recent count of the area’s homeless population.
The report showed Santa Maria had 338 homeless, 85 of whom were unsheltered. The number was obtained through a one-night count across the county in January 2017. It also indicated the number of homeless has grown at a faster rate in Santa Maria than it has countywide. While the numbers showed the countywide number of homeless staying approximately even from 2011 to 2017, Santa Maria experienced a 39-percent increase during the same period.
Robert Gutierrez spoke about his experience with mental illness and homelessness in Lompoc from 2010 to 2013. “Mental health is very common, yet our society still stigmatizes those with mental illness in a way they would not if the same person suffered from cancer or diabetes,” he said. “I can tell you first hand — I’m a person living with mental illness. My mental health had a profound effect on me and definitely contributed to my period of homelessness.”
Survival became Gutierrez’s daily mission while homeless, he said. “I had a routine of looking for food, never staying in one place for very long and I learned not to trust anyone.”
Gutierrez said he recovered from homelessness through the services of local nonprofits and that more funding for homeless services would allow more people to be assisted into permanent housing.
“I understand that when people get enough consistent services, they can change their lives,” he said.