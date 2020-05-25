Memorial Day celebrated at Santa Maria Cemetery with speeches, wreathes, bagpipes

Rafaela Chaves wears a shirt of her son Gerardo Chavez an Army Veteran during the Memorial Day services.
Lillianna Soto of SMHS performs "taps" during the memorial for deceased veterans on Monday.
Vietnam Veteran Terry Stafford gives salute during the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
An empty chair is placed in memory of Bobby Rivers during Memorial Day services.
A veteran places a wreath during Memorial Day ceremony.
A member of the firing squad aims and shots during the memorial service for deceased veteran.
A Veteran salutes during the Memorial Day ceremony.
Bag Pipe
Marine Corps League 1340 present a memorial wreath at the Santa Maria Cemetary.
Guest of Honor VAFB speaker Colonel Anthony J. Mastalir
Commander Michael Stadnick Jr. salutes Colonel Anthony J. Mastalir during an award presentation on Memorial day.
Commander Michael Stadnick Jr, gives the welcome introduction at the Santa Maria Cemetary on Memorial Day.
Commander Michael StadnickJr. presents an award to Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino during Memorial Day services.
Members of the public attend the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday
Members of the public attend the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
