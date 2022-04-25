A series of meetings to give northern Santa Barbara County residents an overview of the countywide broadband strategic plan and a chance to provide input on needs and internet use will continue Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria and Wednesday in Santa Ynez.
Both meetings will include a panel discussion, an opportunity for the public to ask questions and simultaneous Spanish translation.
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, along with the Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast, EconAlliance, REACH, cities, the county and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, is producing the strategic plan this year, with November the target for completion.
The public meetings are designed to help cities and unincorporated communities better understand the regional broadband infrastructure and service needs for residents and businesses, an SBCAG spokesman said.
Opportunities to increase broadband capacity and disaster preparedness, as well as encourage industry competition, will be included in the strategic plan, the spokesman said.
Federal and state governments have prioritized funding for communities to access high-performing internet in homes, schools, health-care facilities, libraries and businesses and to work toward digital inclusion across the county.
The Santa Maria meeting will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday in Shepard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.
Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino will present opening remarks at the meeting, which will include an overview of the broadband strategy development project by Maria Kelly, project coordinator.
A panel discussion titled Community Broadband Needs will be moderated by Kevin Walthers, superintendent and president of Hancock College.
Panelists will include Mark Allen, chief operations officer of Marian Regional Medical Center; Joanna Dominguez, education director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing; and Matt Stockton, director of instructional technology for Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District.
Also scheduled to be on the panel are Roberto Rodriguez, chief operations and accountability officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast; Suzanne Singh, economic development director for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce; and Anne McCracken of the California Senior Legislature, Area Agency on Aging for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
The Santa Ynez meeting is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Services District meeting room at 1070 Faraday St. and will include opening remarks by 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.
Pedro Paz, director of Policy & External Affairs for Santa Barbara Foundation, will moderate the panel title Stakeholder Broadband Needs.
Panelists will include Maurene Donner, superintendent and principal of College School District; Michael Figueroa, Chumash enterprise business relations manager; and Shelby Sim, president and chief executive officer of Visit SYV and a director for the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce.
Christophe Le Renard, chief medical officer for Cottage Health, also has been invited to participate.
EconAlliance is coordinating the series of public meetings that kicked off April 14 at the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center.
Upcoming meetings, which have not yet been verified, are set in English for Wednesday, May 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and in Spanish for Wednesday, May 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Guadalupe City Council Chambers, 918 Obispo St.
Meetings are also set for Wednesday, May 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Los Alamos Men’s Club, 429 Leslie St.; and Wednesday, May 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lakeview Junior High School multi-use room, 3700 Orcutt Road in Orcutt.
Two more meetings are set for Thursday, May 19, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Oak Valley Elementary School at 595 Second St. in Buellton; and Thursday, May 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Solvang City Council Chambers, 1644 Oak St.
More information and agendas, which are posted a week prior to each meeting, are available at www.sbcag.org/broadband, where county residents can also participate in a broadband survey and take an internet speed test in English and Spanish.