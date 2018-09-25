Looking into opening a potential medical school campus in the city, representatives from a Missouri-based health sciences university took a site tour Tuesday with officials from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The tour by representatives of A.T. Still University — a private, graduate school focusing on the health sciences — took place after a scheduled meeting at Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall with members of the City Council was canceled, according to Jason Stilwell, city manager. The 11 a.m. meeting was called off that same morning.
The school — which has campuses in Missouri and Arizona — is interested in developing a California campus and is considering Santa Maria, city officials said. Founded in 1982, the university has programs in health management, dentistry and osteopathic medicine.
Stilwell said the city announced the Tuesday meeting in the event several City Council members planned to attend, but the council canceled the meeting after deciding it wasn’t necessary, since they did not plan to take any action.
Instead, officials from the university took a tour of Santa Maria with chamber staff.
Discussions between the university and Santa Maria — which city officials said were in an early stage and may not proceed to an actual project — first began about six weeks ago. Additionally, the City Council discussed a potential project in Santa Maria during the closed session portion of its Sept. 18 meeting.
Should the project materialize, it could play a role in addressing a doctor shortage that is anticipated in California.
A 2017 study by the University of California, San Francisco Healthforce Center found that the state is lacking an adequate number of primary care physicians, with the Central Valley, Central Coast and southern border areas being the most impacted. UCSF researchers anticipate the shortage will only become more pronounced due to an aging physician workforce and a growing population.
Nationwide, the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts there will be a shortage of between 40,000 and 120,000 physicians by 2030.
A.T. Still University grants a doctorate of osteopathic medicine. While the majority of physicians in the United States possess a doctorate of medicine, physicians with a doctorate of osteopathic medicine can become licensed to practice the full scope of medicine and surgery in all 50 states.