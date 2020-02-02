Measure I: Lompoc officials push for sales tax increase, while some residents express concerns

When Lompoc voters fill out their ballots for this year’s primary election on March 3, they will be asked to make a decision that several city leaders have suggested boils down to one important question: Would you like to maintain, with the potential to improve, the city’s quality of life?
The community’s answer to that question, according to those same city leaders, will be revealed by the fate of Measure I2020.
The ballot measure, which has been at the center of public discussion for nearly a year, will ask voters to decide whether the city of Lompoc should raise its sales tax by 1%, taking it from 7.75% to 8.75%, as a way to boost declining revenue as major expenses loom ahead. While some residents have expressed apprehension about the idea of imposing a tax upon themselves, as well as concerns about trusting that the added revenue will be used properly, city officials liken the measure to a much-needed life preserver.
“My fear is if it fails, the cuts get really deep and a lot of people get hurt,” Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said.
Looking back
The idea to put this particular sales tax increase on the ballot was first proposed by City Manager Jim Throop early last year as a way to help balance the city’s current 2019-21 biennial budget, as the city faces an unfunded liability of about $90 million to CalPERS, the state’s public employee retirement system. Councilmen Jim Mosby, Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck each voted to put off any discussion of a sales tax increase until that budget was balanced on its own.
Although those three councilmen faced criticism from some members of the community who felt they were opposed to the ballot measure, after the budget was approved they each ultimately joined with Osborne and Councilwoman Gilda Cordova to unanimously approve putting the measure on the March 3 ballot.
Mosby has since publicly advocated for the passage of the measure, including at an open forum he hosted Thursday night at City Hall that was attended by about 50 community members.
Mosby acknowledged at that forum that he was swayed to support the measure after learning that the city could use the added funding to enter into an alternate repayment schedule with CalPERS that could save the city $20 million or more and pay off the current liability a decade or more before its current scheduled payoff in 2045.
“I’m all about saving money,” Mosby said.
What will it do?
Among the services specifically mentioned in the Measure I ballot text that could be maintained or improved by the estimated $4.8 million in additional revenue that the added tax is projected to bring in are: neighborhood police patrols, firefighter staffing, gang enforcement, crime and vandalism prevention, street improvements, community and recreational services, park upgrades, and reduction of long-term liabilities.
Lompoc’s current sales tax rate of 7.75% is among the lowest in Santa Barbara County, according to the city, which pointed out that Santa Maria (8.75%), Santa Barbara (8.75%), and Carpinteria (9%) already have higher rates. The additional Lompoc tax, which would sunset after 15 years, would not apply to medications or nonprepared foods.
The revenue created by the tax would go directly into the city’s general fund.
Some critics of the additional tax have suggested that any revenue created by the tax should be used directly for public safety and not go to the general fund, where it can be utilized for an assortment of other projects.
They point to Lompoc’s recent rise in violent crime — 2019 featured seven homicides and several shootings in the city — as a reason to have the additional money go mainly to support the Lompoc Police Department, which has recently eliminated its gang enforcement unit and homeless liaison, among other positions, and has become more reactive than proactive as it deals with budget constraints.
Osborne, who said she considers public safety to be the City Council’s top priority, responded to that suggestion by noting that 80% of the general fund is used on public safety.
“It will go [to public safety] first and foremost to, at the very least, maintain the current services,” she said. “And there is some hope that, depending on the year and how much people shop, we might have some extra here and there that we can use to do more than we have in the past.”
Raising concerns
A common complaint against the ballot measure is that it will be used to fund the pensions of former employees, and some residents feel like that shouldn’t be put on the shoulders of the electorate.
City Council members and educational materials that have been produced by city staff all point out that the CalPERS debt will need to be paid regardless of whether Measure I succeeds.
If the ballot measure fails, it’s the other city services that will end up getting slighted, Osborne said.
In that scenario, she suggested that road maintenance projects would be put on hold, parks could end up getting fenced off, the library could see its hours further reduced, and the Aquatic Center could be in jeopardy.
“As much as I would hate to do those things, I would do those first before taking any more away from police and fire,” she said.
In response to a question at his Thursday night forum, Mosby noted that the City Council would essentially serve as the oversight committee for the measure, and he pointed out that the current members of the governing body have all indicated they’d be in favor of reworking the city’s CalPERS amortization if Measure I passes.
After a resident asked why the city couldn’t just further “tighten its belt” to generate the needed revenue, Mosby noted that cost-cutting has been ongoing, but it hasn’t been enough.
“We’ve tightened the belt,” he said, referred to the last two budget cycles.
“We’ve gotten through it, and we can probably get through it again for another budget cycle,” he added. “But, it’s not necessarily going to be easy. We’re going to start giving up other items.”
A mailer that was sent to all city residences in January notes that the city has been implementing cost reductions for the past decade. Those have included the elimination of the assistant city manager position and several other director-level and staff positions, as well as a reduction in pension benefits and deferral of maintenance projects.
Some residents have asked if the city could detach itself from CalPERS. Doing so, according to city staff, would likely cost the city an upfront fee in the neighborhood of $300 million, which is unreasonable for Lompoc.
Osborne said she’s been asked if the city could simply file for bankruptcy to clear the massive debt. That too, she said, is not a tenable option.
“You can get rid of all your other debts, but that retirement pension cannot be bankrupted,” she said. “You still have to make that payment.”
Under that scenario, she said, the full-service city also would stand to lose many of its valuable assets, such as the airport, wastewater treatment facility, and electric services, among others.
“It just complicates the quality of life here even more,” she said of any potential bankruptcy. “That’s why we don’t even like to talk about it.”
Looking ahead
Ultimately, the success of Measure I will lie with Lompoc’s voters on March 3.
The Lompoc Valley Democratic Club, which is among the organizations endorsing the measure, has canvassed more than 1,000 homes in Lompoc’s first and fourth districts, according to club president Lorraine Waldau.
To further educate voters about the measure, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a luncheon for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn that will feature a panel discussion and question-and-answer session focused on Measure I. Among the scheduled panelists are Osborne, Throop and Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani.
Osborne said she is ready and willing to meet with any other organizations that would like to have her lead presentations about Measure I.
She and Mosby both pointed out that they are sensitive to the fact that Lompoc has a reported 30% of people living below the poverty line, but Osborne said she feels the positives will outweigh any negatives with this added sales tax.
She said she likes to think of it in specific terms, rather than looking at the large overall numbers.
“It's like a coffee here once a month or a box of cookies here every other month,” she said. “It's not that much of a burden, and we'll stay local and we'll help [the city] stay above water.
“My fear,” she added, “is that without this money coming in to back-fill for that [CalPERS] check that has to be written, we’ll start to really slide backwards and not be able to provide the kind of community that we all want.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.