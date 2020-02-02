Measure I: Lompoc officials push for sales tax increase, while some residents express concerns

“As much as I would hate to do those things, I would do those first before taking any more away from police and fire,” she said.

In response to a question at his Thursday night forum, Mosby noted that the City Council would essentially serve as the oversight committee for the measure, and he pointed out that the current members of the governing body have all indicated they’d be in favor of reworking the city’s CalPERS amortization if Measure I passes.

After a resident asked why the city couldn’t just further “tighten its belt” to generate the needed revenue, Mosby noted that cost-cutting has been ongoing, but it hasn’t been enough.

“We’ve tightened the belt,” he said, referred to the last two budget cycles.

“We’ve gotten through it, and we can probably get through it again for another budget cycle,” he added. “But, it’s not necessarily going to be easy. We’re going to start giving up other items.”

A mailer that was sent to all city residences in January notes that the city has been implementing cost reductions for the past decade. Those have included the elimination of the assistant city manager position and several other director-level and staff positions, as well as a reduction in pension benefits and deferral of maintenance projects.