A $79 million schools improvement bond placed on the ballot by Lompoc Unified School District — the third such bond in the past two years — looked as though it would face another uphill battle, according to early voting returns released Tuesday evening.
The bond, which district leaders have promoted as a way to improve and upgrade LUSD campuses, had received 3,007 “no” votes and 2,731 “yes” votes, for a 48-percent approval rate, following the count of the vote-by-mail ballots. The bond will need approval from at least 55 percent of voters to succeed.
Those vote-by-mail numbers were released by Santa Barbara County election officials shortly after 8 p.m. Voting results are expected to be updated throughout the night.
Several bond supporters were gathered in a conference room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Tuesday night as they anxiously awaited the election returns on the third school bond put before Lompoc voters since 2016.
The two most recent attempts at similar bond measures narrowly failed at the polls. Measure L received 58-percent approval from voters in November 2016, but needed 67-percent due to the manner in which it was placed on the ballot. Measure Q, which needed 55-percent approval in this June's primary election, fell just short after receiving support from 50 percent of voters.
Those previous bond measures were essentially the same as Measure E, but suffered in part from criticism that the district didn't effectively outline a spending plan.
This time around, LUSD officials identified about $221 million in site needs throughout the district. The money brought in by Measure E would be used to tackle a large chunk of those needs, according to the district.
None of the money, according to the district, would be used on administrative salaries.
If Measure E passes, it would be paid off through property taxes, reportedly by extending the payments for Measure N, a $38 million bond that was passed in 2002 and remains as the most recent successful schools improvement bond in Lompoc.
According to the Measure E ballot text, the tax would be imposed on property owners at a rate of about 6 cents per $100 of assessed value, or $60 per $100,000.