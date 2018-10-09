When voters living within the Buellton Union School District go to the polls Nov. 6, they’ll be asked to approve Measure A, a parcel tax to raise funds that will be used for restoring discontinued programs and maintain small class sizes at the district’s two schools.
If approved, Measure A would authorize an annual tax levy of $99 on every parcel — regardless of size or assessed value — in the district for eight years, starting July 1, 2019, although it includes exceptions for some parcels.
The measure could raise an estimated $240,000 per year that would be used for several specific programs and would be spent under the oversight of an independent citizens committee.
Funds raised by the tax would be used to bring back the music education program, enhance STEAM programs, increase students’ access to computers and technology and maintain small class sizes.
“Our top priority is the restoration of the music program,” said Randal Haggard, district superintendent, who noted when education funding was cut, the district lost its music program, “as did many districts around the country.”
“Second, we’d be working to maintain low class sizes,” he continued, adding that the next priority would be to enhance STEAM — an acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programs.
Funds would also be used to preserve reading education programs for at-risk students and expand health and wellness programs for all students.
District trustees chose to seek approval for a parcel tax rather than a bond issue because bond money can only be used for capital improvement projects — new construction, reconstruction and repairs to structures.
But revenue from a parcel tax goes into the general fund, where it can be used for a variety of programs, including salaries, although the language of the bond specifically forbids it from being used to pay administrators’ salaries.
Haggard said the measure’s language allowing funds to be used for increasing students’ access to computers and technology wouldn’t necessarily mean buying more computers.
“It might be hiring staff to support those technologies,” he said.
Other reasons for seeking the parcel tax are that the amount of the levy is locked in for eight years and a parcel tax allows the district to exempt certain properties.
The measure specifically exempts seniors age 65 or older and those who receive Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, for a disability, regardless of age, if their property is their primary residence.
Any other properties that are normally exempt from paying property tax would also be exempt from the parcel tax.
While a parcel tax’s flat rate makes it easier for property owners to budget for the annual payment, the measure’s provisions make it harder to pin down the amount of money it will generate.
“It’s hard to tell how many parcels would be included due to the exemptions,” Haggard said.
Still, parcel taxes are being increasingly used by school districts because “the state doesn’t step up to meet its obligations to schools,” Haggard said.
“It’s a popular trend up in the Bay Area,” he said. “Santa Barbara has had several parcel taxes on the books for many years.”
Because it’s a new tax, it must be approved by two-thirds of the voters in order to be enacted.
So far, an organized campaign to oppose Measure A has not materialized, and Haggard said the proposal seems to have broad support.
He said a survey of voters, taken before the board of education decided to place Measure A on the ballot, showed 70 percent or more supported the tax.
And at a recent forum for Buellton City Council candidates, every one of the seven office seekers was in favor of the tax.
Buellton Mayor Holly Sierra, who supports Measure A, said the need for a 66 percent “yes” vote means it’s important for everyone to cast a ballot on Election Day.
“(Measure A) exempts seniors from paying the tax, which it should, since they don’t have children in the schools anymore,” Sierra said. “But we still need their vote for it to pass.”