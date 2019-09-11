On Wednesday morning, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman said the fire had reached 60% containment and around 100 firefighters would work during the day, reinforcing the line and mopping up hot spots.
One firefighter injured his eye while fighting the McMurray fire, but he has received treatment and is back at work, Bertucelli said.
090919 McMurray fire 02.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 03.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 04.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 05.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 06.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 01.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 07.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 08.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 09.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 10.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 11.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 12.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 13.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 14.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 15.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 16.jpg
090919 McMurray fire 17.jpg
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy