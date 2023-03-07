Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School’s MESA Club students competed at the Central Coast Competition at UCSB last weekend.
MESA is the Mathematics, Engineering, Science and Achievement Club. The Bobcats competed against junior high schools from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in various categories including Computer Science, Cargo Glider and Crime Scene Investigation. Each category has specific requirements that the students must complete in addition to research and full write-ups.
The Bobcats earned first and second place in the Junior High Computer Science Competition. First place went to Kade Baldizon and the second-place team included Abigail Santos and Analyza Magana.
In the Junior High Cargo Glider competition, the Bobcats dominated with first-, second- and third-place wins. The students included first-place finisher Alexis Ogilvie, the second-place team of Jacob Salinas, Yadhira Delgadillo, and Hadassa Cruz and third-place finishers Vicente Espinoza, Ismael Jimenez and Carlos Valencia Vasquez.
Lastly, the students earned third place in the Crime Scene Investigation competition. The third-place team consisted of Abigail Santos and Analyza Magana.
“Please help me in recognizing the accomplishments of all of the MESA teams from McKenzie Intermediate School and their advisors -- Mrs. Mudge and Mr. Perez,’’ said principal Alex Jáuregui. “Their efforts and commitments showed exceptional ingenuity, originality and inventiveness. We are extremely proud of their achievements!”