Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School’s MESA Club students competed at the Central Coast Competition at UCSB last weekend.

MESA is the Mathematics, Engineering, Science and Achievement Club. The Bobcats competed against junior high schools from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in various categories including Computer Science, Cargo Glider and Crime Scene Investigation. Each category has specific requirements that the students must complete in addition to research and full write-ups.

The Bobcats earned first and second place in the Junior High Computer Science Competition. First place went to Kade Baldizon and the second-place team included Abigail Santos and Analyza Magana.

