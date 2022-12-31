Pictured, in the back row, from left, are Santa Maria-Bonita School District board President Ricky Lara, board member John Hollinshead and Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie. In the front row, from left, are board member Linda Cordero, Key to the District award recipient Theresa Sanchez, board Vice President Veda Flores and board clerk Ricardo Valencia.
Newly announced Santa Maria-Bonita Superintendent Darren McDuffie poses with teachers during a meet and greet Wednesday at the Souza Center. He was introduced after a four-month search to fill the position.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Darren McDuffie says making the best human beings possible has been his main goal during his first year with the district.
McDuffie, who was hired in July, said that his experience with the district and so far has been a positive one.
“Santa Maria-Bonita is the largest school district in Santa Barbara County and it feels like a small town,” McDuffie said. “So it has been really refreshing to be a part of. I feel part of the family, part of the Santa Maria-Bonita family”.
McDuffie said he plans to promote success of all students educationally by creating the best learning environment possible.
“My role is to be able to create the conditions for our staff to be able to be their very best, so that our students can be their very best,” McDuffie said. “That comes in the forms of programs, being innovative and creative and really imagining what we want for our students”.
Throughout the process of attempting to create that environment, McDuffie said he constantly reminds staff about three beliefs:
“The power of kindness, the power of building relationships and the power of words,” McDuffie said.
McDuffie submitted a report to the school board outlining the first 100 days of the school year noting his focus during that time was to have meetings with educational partners such as the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA and city officials.
“It has been very pleasurable getting to know Superintendent McDuffie,” said Linda Cordero, a longtime SMBSD board member. “He has really taken the time to connect with each of the board members."
McDuffie leads a district of 17,000 students and more than 2,000 employees. Former Superintendent Luke Ontiveros retired in December 2021.
McDuffie came to Santa Maria from the Rialto Unified School District, just north of Riverside where he was the deputy superintendent for strategics, congruence and social justice.
In Rialto, he supported over 25,000 students by initiating equity and social justice frameworks, training, and implementing several strategic plans and managing the operations of more than 2,700 employees.
McDuffie has 30 years of experience in public education, including as a fifth-grade teacher and middle school principal. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from USC and served eight years in the Army, including Operation Desert Storm, where he achieved the rank of sergeant.
During his meetings with district partners, McDuffie aimed to get a sense of what the district does well and how it can improve, with the hopes of making sure it remains a place people want to connect with and be a part of. Constantly meeting with teachers, administrators and as many people as he could, McDuffie said he had two goals.
“One is to really begin to develop relationships and develop a sense of connection as far as to begin to see what type of culture is here in Santa Maria-Bonita," said McDuffie. “The second piece was to really inform me about what I should focus on for the remaining months I have in this first year. What I want to focus on and what I think is important for us to focus on is the school district."
Schools in the district are recovering from two years of distance-learning where students and teachers had to do things very differently.
“It's not for the faint of heart to do and go through what they’ve gone through,” said McDuffie. “Teachers were just as much part of the pandemic as everyone else. They had to develop new teaching techniques and some had to move back home or deal with home issues.
“It’s about creating a human organization and not an institution,” McDuffie said of his goal for the district. “Where we can really create those conditions in order to make students holistically the very best they can be."
McDuffie said he plans to create an official District Strategic Plan, which the district has never done.
“The strategic plan will involve community members and really be able to develop our beliefs," he said. "Our objectives, our strategies and our mission to be able to move forward with an action plan. To say this is what we want for our students academically, socially, emotionally and whatever it is we decide as a community is best for our students."
