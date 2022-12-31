Santa Maria-Bonita School District Superintendent Darren McDuffie says making the best human beings possible has been his main goal during his first year with the district. 

McDuffie, who was hired in July, said that his experience with the district and so far has been a positive one.

“Santa Maria-Bonita is the largest school district in Santa Barbara County and it feels like a small town,” McDuffie said. “So it has been really refreshing to be a part of. I feel part of the family, part of the Santa Maria-Bonita family”.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
102722 SMBSD Key to the City
Buy Now

Pictured, in the back row, from left, are Santa Maria-Bonita School District board President Ricky Lara, board member John Hollinshead and Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie. In the front row, from left, are board member Linda Cordero, Key to the District award recipient Theresa Sanchez, board Vice President Veda Flores and board clerk Ricardo Valencia.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0