The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety will host a cosplay-karts competition on March 19 to foster teens' creativity, camaraderie and ingenuity.
The race for teens in grades 7-12 will be held at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Teams of four will design, build, decorate and race nonmotorized karts during the event, with prizes awarded for the fastest race time, best design and most creative costumes.
Building supplies and tools will be provided, and teams may not use preconstructed materials or personal equipment.
Preregistration is required as space is limited. Registration forms are available at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St.
For more information about the event, or to request a digital registration form, call the Recreations and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.