CALM’s Shelby McLean, development manager, left, and Director of Development Ashlyn McCague, right, accept the July 2023 Healthcare business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Carlos Escobedo.
In an effort to recognize businesses that have significant histories in the community, and those that have provided unique or significant contributions to our healthcare community; the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber have partnered to highlight different featured businesses each month.
For the month of July the featured businesses recognized by the Santa Maria City Council are Maya Restaurant, for their longstanding Santa Maria restaurant; and CALM for their contributions to the healthcare field.
The featured business partnership provides valuable exposure to the local businesses, but it also serves as a reminder to the community of the unique, diverse and long-standing businesses we are fortunate to have in Santa Maria, according to officials.
Maya Restaurant, located at 110 South Lincoln St., Suite 106, dates back to February 1966. The restaurant has 24 employees and has expanded to large catering and event service with a food trailer.
The business frequently gives back to the community by donating meals, helping with fundraisers, and assisting young local athletes meet their travel, lodging or equipment needs.
Third-generation owners Tere and Manuel Paredes hope for their boys to become the fourth-generation and carry forward the tradition.
CALM, a non-profit countywide organization, specializes in the prevention and treatment of childhood trauma.
Its mission is to heal children and families, and build resilient communities. CALM has 107 employees countywide, and has an office located at 210 East Enos Dr., in Santa Maria.
Services are provided in English and Spanish on a sliding scale or free of charge if needed.
Featured businesses are chosen by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. To nominate a business or ask about the program, contact Molly Schiff, director of member & community engagement at the Chamber via email at molly@santamaria.com or by phone at 805-925-2403 ext. 816.