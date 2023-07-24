072423-smt-photo-MAYA-featured-business

Maya Restaurant co-owner Tere Parades (right) accepts the July 2023 Long-Standing Business of the Month recognition from Mayor Alice Patino.

 Contributed

In an effort to recognize businesses that have significant histories in the community, and those that have provided unique or significant contributions to our healthcare community; the City of Santa Maria and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber have partnered to highlight different featured businesses each month.

For the month of July the featured businesses recognized by the Santa Maria City Council are Maya Restaurant, for their longstanding Santa Maria restaurant; and CALM for their contributions to the healthcare field. 

The featured business partnership provides valuable exposure to the local businesses, but it also serves as a reminder to the community of the unique, diverse and long-standing businesses we are fortunate to have in Santa Maria, according to officials.

072423-smt-photo-calm-featured-business

CALM’s Shelby McLean, development manager, left, and Director of Development Ashlyn McCague, right, accept the July 2023 Healthcare business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Carlos Escobedo.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0