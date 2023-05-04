May the 4th was celebrated at the Santa Maria Library.
On Thursday, the library held a Star Wars-themed celebration by sharing stories and rhymes in English and Spanish.
After story time, attendees were able to play Star Wars-themed bingo and trivia with prizes and take-home crafts.
May 4 has been selected as an informal Star Wars Day to celebrate the media franchise created by George Lucas. Stars Wars Day is celebrated on this particular date thanks to the pun "May the Fourth be with you," a variant of the Star Wars catchphrase "May the Force be with you."