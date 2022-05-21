After an extended period of gale-force northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies, a change in the weather pattern will occur this week with decreasing winds and a persistent marine layer (May Gray) in the coastal regions of Santa Barbara County.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) westerly winds are expected Saturday into Sunday morning. These winds will allow a persistent marine layer with areas of fog and mist to move inland during the night and morning. Along the beaches, overcast skies will continue throughout the day; however, the coastal valleys will see clearing during the late morning and afternoon.
Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds are expected on Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon. These winds should be strong enough to produce sunny skies during the afternoon in the coastal regions; however, fog and mist will persist during the night and morning.
Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds are expected on Tuesday through Thursday as a trough of low pressure moves over Central California. This system will produce overcast skies throughout the day with areas of fog and drizzle during the night and morning along the shoreline. Over this period, the beaches will range between the high 50s and low 60s, while the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will see the high 60s. The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will warm to the mid-80s under clear skies.
Strong to gale-force northwesterly winds, clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures in the coastal regions are expected on Friday into next weekend.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
47/69 48/68 47/69 48/68 49/69 54/70 55/73 56/74
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/81 46/85 47/87 48/85 51/82 51/80 51/81 52/80
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/67 46/67 45/65 46/67 47/68 52/69 53/70 53/72
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 48 and 50 degrees though Monday, increasing to 51 to 54 degrees on Tuesday into Thursday.
Surf Report
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will start Saturday afternoon and will continue at this level through Sunday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) will develop on Monday, becoming a 5- to 7-foot swell on Tuesday.
A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) is forecast along the Central Coast on Wednesday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet by Thursday.
Increasing northwesterly sea and swell is expected to start on Friday and continue through next Sunday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere:
A 1- to 2-foot (190-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) will continue at this level through Monday.