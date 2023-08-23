Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Morris, shown here with the ANDE Rapid DNA system, traveled to Maui on Aug. 16, and has been part of a team from Cal OES at a temporary mortuary DNA laboratory in Kahului.
The sheriff’s office received a mutual aid request from the California Office of Emergency Services on behalf of the Maui Police Department, requesting that a lieutenant with the sheriff's office be temporarily deployed to Maui.
Lt. Morris traveled to Maui on Aug. 16, and has been part of a team from CalOES at a temporary mortuary DNA laboratory in Kahului. Since his deployment last week, Morris has assisted in the positive identification of more than a dozen victims whose remains have been recovered.
"Santa Barbara County has been struck by many disasters in recent years," said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. "We stand with our brothers and sisters in the Maui Police Department and with all other first responders engaged in managing this terrible tragedy, and we are keeping the people of Maui in our prayers as they mourn their great losses and grapple with the recovery process.”
Morris was selected for the deployment based on his expertise with the ANDE Rapid DNA system and his previous experience in identifying the Conception dive-boat fire disaster victims in September 2019.
