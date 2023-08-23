Santa Barbara County and the sheriff's office have played a direct role in the early recovery efforts of the Maui wildfires by assisting in the identification of victims. 

Lieutenant Morris with the ANDE Rapid DNA system

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Lt. Morris, shown here with the ANDE Rapid DNA system, traveled to Maui on Aug. 16, and has been part of a team from Cal OES at a temporary mortuary DNA laboratory in Kahului.

The sheriff’s office received a mutual aid request from the California Office of Emergency Services on behalf of the Maui Police Department, requesting that a lieutenant with the sheriff's office be temporarily deployed to Maui. 

Lt. Morris traveled to Maui on Aug. 16, and has been part of a team from CalOES at a temporary mortuary DNA laboratory in Kahului. Since his deployment last week, Morris has assisted in the positive identification of more than a dozen victims whose remains have been recovered. 

