MATHmania Robotics will return to the Santa Maria Public Library on Thursday to teach kids how to code.
Participants in the program, which aims to teach children about programming and robotics, will create a simple video game that can be shared with friends and family.
The class, which begins at 4 p.m., is individually paced and appropriate for all skill levels. It is open to children ages 8 to 14.
Registration can be completed in-person, over the phone and online though the library events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.
Those with questions are asked to contact the library's youth services desk at 805-925-0994.