More than 700 Mary Buren Bobcats from transitional kindergarten to fourth grade laced up their running shoes Friday to race and raise funds to offset the cost of school field trips.
Joined by parents and Bobcat staff for the school's annual Turkey Trot, students spent part of their morning walking, running and skipping to the beat of the music and encouragement of onlookers. Students were given 30 minutes to run as much as they could, earning a mark for each lap they completed.
"The fun-filled event promotes camaraderie and cooperation for a common beneficial goal," said interim Principal Maria Gonzalez. Joined by Dean of Students Kevin Baldizon, the pair spent their morning in inflatable turkey costumes near the starting line encouraging students to run fast and run hard.
Individuals and organizations wishing to make a donation can do so at 1050 Peralta St. in Guadalupe. The school will be closed from Monday to Friday for Thanksgiving break.