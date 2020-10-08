You are the owner of this article.
Mary Buren Elementary students receive pumpkins
Mary Buren Elementary students receive pumpkins

Students at Mary Buren Elementary School were able to pick up a free pumpkin grown by the Almaguer family on Tuesday in a long-lasting fall tradition. 

In continuation of an annual fall tradition, Guadalupe's Almaguer family gave away homegrown pumpkins to Mary Buren Elementary School students on Tuesday. 

Students at Mary Buren Elementary School were able to pick up a free pumpkin grown by the Almaguer family on Tuesday in a long-lasting fall tradition. 

In past years, hundreds of pumpkins have been laid on the lawn of Mary Buren for students to choose from.

However, with students currently in a distance learning mode due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school took a different approach.

Families were, instead, able to pick up a pumpkin in a drive-by distribution at the school, with car passengers and volunteers all wearing masks. 

Students at Mary Buren Elementary School were able to pick up a free pumpkin grown by the Almaguer family on Tuesday in a long-lasting fall tradition. 
