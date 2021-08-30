Mary Buren Elementary School Principal Rene Rosas has been placed on administrative leave, a Guadalupe Union School District spokesman confirmed Monday.
The leave took effect Aug. 27, according to district spokesman Kenny Klein, who declined to share the cause of Rosas' leave or any other details, calling it a "confidential personnel matter."
Michelle Fox is temporarily serving as the school's primary administrator to prevent any interruption of day-to-day learning, Klein said.
"The Guadalupe Union School District recognizes that the beginning of the school year has been incredibly difficult and we had hoped to return to school in a much more positive manner. However, our Mary Buren staff will continue to work towards improving our students' safety and educational experience during this challenging time," an Aug. 27 email to parents stated.
The Guadalupe Union School District began the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 11.