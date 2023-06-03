A classic late spring pattern of night and morning low clouds with areas of fog and mist clearing during the afternoon will continue through Sunday. A late- season low-pressure system will significantly change the weather pattern starting on Monday and continuing into Wednesday. 

Onshore flow (winds blowing from the Pacific to the land) will continue to produce a marine layer with pockets of fog and mist during the night and morning, clearing during the afternoon as the northwesterly (onshore) winds increase to fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) levels along the coastline.

Temperatures will reach the high-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez), the high-60s to the low-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the low-60s along the beaches on Saturday through Sunday. 

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

